The Chalk Path – poetry PDF

My latest poetry pamphlet is now available as a free PDF. In The Chalk Path, Joe, Hugh, and myself turn our attention landward from the coast. The poems are drawn from walks over chalk downs, train rides beside white horses etched into hillsides and, in contrast, the bright red sandstone of my Mercian homelands.

You can read The Chalk Path here. Please share it with your friends if you enjoy it.

Here’s one of mine from the collection:

PILGRIMAGE OVER CLENT

Red soil. Brown grass. White sky.

A glimpse of Harry-Ca-Nab,

the devil’s hunting man. Keep running.

Through mudbeds of slipping-danger.

Through the place of martyrs, St. Kenelm’s.

Here’s one known to me. I bow my head before

climbing into the cradle of these hills.

At St. Leonard’s, further along Kenelm’s pass,

I find the grave of Eliza Baylie,

unknown to me, her woven cross

symmetrical, upright, organic stone.

The good we’ve wrought becomes nature.

Chapel, trees, and stones are buried in fog.

Eliza’s cross marks the beginning of a hill

we once measured in bpm,

ears pounding with the body’s song,

where my heart stops me again.

Geese creak in the mist above.

Clouds curdle as they’re raked

like ghosts through evergreens. Rain thickens.

Ca-Nab’s hounds are close. Keep running.

Over the rise, leaving a pattern but no prints.

Carry the poem. Kiss the soil with each foot.

Let the hill carry you home.

Blurb

An experiential exploration of movement within the landscape, taking you beyond maps to the cries of buzzards, the feeling of chalk dust on fingers, and the glimpse of a white horse.

As always, the cover painting is by Hugh.

You can also read our previous poetry pamphlets in PDF form: The Inner Sea and The Tide Clock.

All feedback welcome in the comments or to mark@markdcooper.com.

