Who needs a skull grinning brightly on their desk

when an apple core moulders so quickly?

There’s no getting away from it. Leaves brown in the gutter.

Blue islands form archipelagos in the bread.

Walk through the cemetery. See how even gravestones,

our markers of impermanence, decay. Then see wild grass

rushing up their sides, fountains of columbine spilling

over in the last days of autumn. Breathe the air

moving silently between tall trees.

Like this: Like Loading...