Live Canon 2016

Hello! Guess what? I was shortlisted for the Live Canon International Poetry Competition again. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to get over to Greenwich Theatre to hear the shortlisted poems performed but am chuffed to have my poem published in their new anthology. It’s a response to Robert Frost’s ‘Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening’.

Returning to Woods on a Snowy Evening

Developers have sought permission for

much-needed housing. Many trees are gone.

Although I’ve rarely walked in them before,

these woods belong to me, if anyone.

My new coat covers something old in me,

a looker-at-birches who journeyed on.

Ice storms silver everything here but time.

Diggers crouch: eager to do and be done.

Trees are like flagpoles beside the road,

marking the quiet border of a ceasefire.

At 1 a.m., I’ve come out here to tread

down snow and put the freeze on my desire.

Love, in any language, can’t be understood.

The call’s been made, the council has agreed.

No one can say how dark, how deep this wood.

How long before suburbs become its seed.

The competition was won by Aileen La Tourette for ‘The Diving Horse’. Congratulations to Aileen and to all of the poets who shortlisted. As a competition that believes poetry should be read aloud, the Live Canon anthology will be alive with poems that crackle and sparkle in the ear. You can buy it from Amazon.

Update: you can also buy Live Canon’s New Poems for Christmas anthology.

