In Which the Deceased Complains to Atum, the World-Creator

Deceased:

Love is not made here. There is no air, nor bread, nor beer.

It is doubly dark, which is to say that it has no colour.

It is doubly deep, having no need of a beginning.

It is doubly quiet, because I can hear myself.

You have brought me to a place that does not exist.

This land is dark and unsearchable. There is no water.

The air is not transparent, or else everything is.

What purpose is there in bringing me to a desert

so dry, where nothing can be found?

Atum:

Live in it content!

Adapted from Egyptian mythology.

