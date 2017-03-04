Stir the curry pot
warming on the stove
while passing to get wood.
Torch in hand, stars are familiar.
Arms full, into the warm.
Building the fire, small bits first,
a mite crawls on kindling.
Lift one piece out.
Nothing deserves to burn.
