The storm came today.

I waited in the garden for it.

Wind rumbled around the house

talking through the gate, the fence,

the bamboo chimes we bought,

banging against their separateness:

nothing more than the ghost

of unreported rainfall in the air.

Pay attention, said the gate.

Do not be angry, said the fence.

This is what you came for, said the road.

You are a body, said the rain.

The wind chimes banged together

like thoughts.

Like this: Like Loading...