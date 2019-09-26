I’ve recently been writing some haiku on Twitter. I like the concision and concreteness of the form. But I especially like that a haiku is a place where my interests in poetry, nature, and Buddhism converge. I’m particularly interested in using the form’s traditional focus on nature to highlight the climate crisis. There is a disconnect between the ancient worldview of the world as eternal and cyclical, and the precipice at which we now stand.
Rain collects on tiles.
Sirens and hurried footsteps.
Trees recede in fog.
The old pond.
My son falls in.
Plop!
Listening to rain,
chillhop, aimless thoughts. Drinking
alcohol-free beer.#haiku
In the magic hour
crows discuss dark politics –
autumn's sudden cold.#haiku #micropoetry pic.twitter.com/pqqSpHttmj
Playground hemmed by mist.
Children live in memories –
The morning bell rings.#haiku #micropoetry
Round moon behind clouds.
Car alarms. Neighbours chatter.
Sadness on my bench.#haiku #micropoetry pic.twitter.com/ct6Wl54w0t
A slow, clear morning.
Bubbles rise in the green pond –
no sign of a fish.#haiku #micropoetry pic.twitter.com/4RvLssv9Wi
Clear sky, empty sky.
Brilliance cast on rooftops –
look, the harvest moon.#haiku #micropoetry
Stones rise with each wave
like ballerinas en pointe
then fall with a click.#haiku #poetry pic.twitter.com/o7JlWoJZgc
Some of these are senryu, which aim to satirise human follies.
Looking out at stars
as the feedback loops begin.
We will disappear.#haiku #poetry #ExtinctionRebellion #ClimateStrike
Writing in the loft
when suddenly the old church
sounds a lonely bell.#haiku #senryu #poetry
September morning,
the lake impossibly still –
light splashing on leaves.#haiku #poetry pic.twitter.com/a8DQ3ydvfb
I used to resent
waiting for the bus – today,
suburban sunlight.#senryu #poetry pic.twitter.com/Omh57oh3YD
A quick wind outside –
better unpack the blanket
for my evening sit.#haiku #poetry #meditation
The neighbours' wind chimes
dance in dark gardens – even
stars could blow away.#haiku #poetry
I take the coast path
hoping for inspiration –
waves applaud the rocks.#haiku #poetry pic.twitter.com/qyu36tYTHJ
Seasons turn around
a eucalyptus rooted
beside the steep path.#haiku #poetry pic.twitter.com/WNKB4QTEDT
As the sky darkens
a seabird crosses the cove
leaving only this.#haiku #poetry
Rooftops slick with rain.
The sky unknowable, blank.
What will today bring?#haiku #poetry pic.twitter.com/DM5oDibEvo
Nursing old grudges
while, outside, a stone Buddha
sits vipassanā.#senryu #haiku #poetry
Unlit church beneath
a night-blue sky. Chimneys, stars –
faint scent of wood smoke.#haiku #poetry
But not all of these haiku were intended to be taken seriously.
Important old men
argue for their preferences
on a dying world.#senryu #poetry
Chicken in minecart.
See you in the mountains, friend.
I'm too old for this.#haiku #minecraft pic.twitter.com/Djfw6x45Ck
