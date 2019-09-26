I’ve recently been writing some haiku on Twitter. I like the concision and concreteness of the form. But I especially like that a haiku is a place where my interests in poetry, nature, and Buddhism converge. I’m particularly interested in using the form’s traditional focus on nature to highlight the climate crisis. There is a disconnect between the ancient worldview of the world as eternal and cyclical, and the precipice at which we now stand.

Rain collects on tiles.

Sirens and hurried footsteps.

Trees recede in fog.

The old pond.

My son falls in.

Plop!

Listening to rain,

chillhop, aimless thoughts. Drinking

alcohol-free beer.

In the magic hour

crows discuss dark politics –

autumn's sudden cold.

Playground hemmed by mist.

Children live in memories –

The morning bell rings.

A slow, clear morning.

Bubbles rise in the green pond –

no sign of a fish.

Clear sky, empty sky.

Brilliance cast on rooftops –

look, the harvest moon.

Stones rise with each wave

like ballerinas en pointe

then fall with a click.

Writing in the loft

when suddenly the old church

sounds a lonely bell.

I used to resent

waiting for the bus – today,

suburban sunlight.

A quick wind outside –

better unpack the blanket

for my evening sit.

The neighbours' wind chimes

dance in dark gardens – even

stars could blow away.

I take the coast path

hoping for inspiration –

waves applaud the rocks.

Seasons turn around

a eucalyptus rooted

beside the steep path.

As the sky darkens

a seabird crosses the cove

leaving only this.

Unlit church beneath

a night-blue sky. Chimneys, stars –

faint scent of wood smoke.

Important old men

argue for their preferences

on a dying world.

Chicken in minecart.

See you in the mountains, friend.

I'm too old for this.

Some of these are senryu, which aim to satirise human follies.But not all of these haiku were intended to be taken seriously.