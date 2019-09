I’ve set up a web presence at waxlandtales.com. Some friends and I are producing short films connected to the landscape of our youth. The next film we release is titled Pursuit, and it’ll be uploaded to YouTube on Halloween. Here’s a scene from the film.

You can connect with Waxland Tales on Twitter and Instagram to hear about future projects.

