Haiku vol. 2

These haiku were written between the end of last year and the first half of 2020. So they include the first months of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK. The order has been somewhat rearranged from the order in which they were written. I hope they will be of interest to people who like Basho, Ikkyu, and other Buddhist hermit poets.



1.

Through shining roof tiles

the reflection of a bird

flies out of this world.



2.

Stones rise with each wave

like ballerinas en pointe

then fall with a click.



3.

A light grey drizzle,

bright petals in the gutter –

Thursday afternoon.



4.

Dream of a woodland

beside the road, steeped in mist,

trees drowning in mist.



5.

When we meet again

it may be in the haunted

forest of our youth.



6.

Yesterday three geese

flew over the house – today,

a sky full of rain.



7.

An unkempt garden –

two pillars but only one

protector lion.



8.

Semi-detached home –

a tree caught by a street lamp.

Empty sky above.



9.

Pink blossom falling –

it’s business as usual

in other kingdoms.



10.

Beautiful spring day.

Washing hanging on the line –

trees still have no leaves.



11.

Blue blanket, white cloths.

My shadow on warm concrete –

nowhere else to be.



12.

There’s water rushing

in the cool darkness beneath

this blossoming street.



13.

Everything we make

feels the gentle push of time

like this old brick wall.



14.

I’m waiting to hear

birdsong on the roof again –

nothing but silence.



15.

Spring blossoms appear

without hurry. Spring blossoms

leave without delay.



16.

The old granite wall,

here since Victorian times –

bursting with snowdrops.



17.

Incandescent moon

above this uncertain world –

silence can be kind.



18.

There’s nothing between

us and countless lonely stars –

upward vertigo.



19.

On my daily walk

a blackbird virtuoso

sings without applause.



20.

Rain on the skylight

brings gratitude for shelter –

may we all have homes.



21.

Just the same old moon

and same old constellations –

but who sees them now?



22.

Hazy orange sky.

Streets trickle with window-light –

stillness everywhere.



23.

Suburban garden:

bright plastic and broken tools

catch a swell of light.



24.

The freshness of birds

singing after weeks of rain –

Dartmoor in the sun.



25.

Rain shines on the path.

Hoods up and heads down, we each

make our own way home.



26.

Open the window.

Listen for inspiration –

birdsong after dark.



27.

A lopsided moon

hangs beside the empty church.

Blurry stars above.



28.

Blue sky, yellow moon

obscured by clouds. Streets echo

with evening talk.



29.

Stars circle the world

of names and maps, maintaining

anonymity.



30.

Brittle ferns of frost

disappear no matter how

intricately formed.



31.

Tall trees on the hill.

Seagulls caw from the church roof –

we’re all hermits now.



32.

Clear sky, empty sky.

Brilliance cast on rooftops –

look, the harvest moon.



33.

Lobelias bloom

along the old granite wall

like they did last year.



34.

Unlit church beneath

a night-blue sky. Chimneys, stars –

faint scent of wood smoke.



35.

Looking out at stars

as the feedback loops begin.

We will disappear.



36.

Writing in the loft

when suddenly the old church

sounds a lonely bell.



37.

September morning,

the lake impossibly still –

light splashing on leaves.



38.

A quick wind outside –

better unpack the blanket

for my evening sit.



39.

The neighbours’ wind chimes

dance in dark gardens – even

stars could blow away.



40.

I take the coast path

hoping for inspiration –

waves applaud the rocks.



41.

Seasons turn around

a eucalyptus rooted

beside the steep path.



42.

As the sky darkens

a seabird crosses the cove

leaving only this.



43.

Rooftops slick with rain.

The sky unknowable, blank.

What will today bring?



44.

Tyres roar in the wet.

Gutters overflow and drip –

the rain hears nothing.



45.

In meditation

we see thought-worlds bud like dew

and evaporate.



46.

Fisherman’s lookout

on the tourists’ island –

now open to the wind.



47.

Rain on the skylight

blurs amber bedroom windows –

happy solitude.



48.

Before work begins

I tip sand out of my shoes,

breathe fresh autumn air.



49.

Rain all afternoon.

The hills are bordered by fog –

islands of being.



50.

Bindweed creeps under

the sash window. Fine weather.

How long will it last?



51.

Stone houses darken.

Clicking on windows and tiles –

Devon in the rain.



52.

Through the rain-streaked glass,

against a matte grey sky –

geese follow the river.



53.

The quiet willow

allows its leaves to whisper –

wind stirs on the path.



54.

The deleted world

lies behind October mist –

one undo away.



55.

My brother’s garden

borders a wood of unknown

depth and wilderness.



56.

This autumn village

has an abundance of time –

the tang of coffee.



57.

Caught in sudden rain

while looking towards the moor –

might have worn a coat.



58.

Autumn-rust acer;

garage with blue paint peeling –

somebody’s childhood.



59.

Breathing after rain,

a gull calls in the blank sky –

stillness in the heart.



60.

The fact of a crow

embedded in blue dawn mist –

unspoken question.



61.

This floating world

is falling into emptiness.

Nothing to see here.



62.

Always rushing past

like a metaphor for time –

but it’s also wet.



63.

We play dharma talks

in a municipal room –

pregnant moon outside.



64.

Waves break on concrete.

Towers of spray rise and fall –

boom and hiss repeat.



65.

Carrying shopping.

Thinking, thinking – white smoke from

a neighbour’s chimney.



66.

Ghosts of rain teem through

valley fog, blind to their own

brief constellations.



67.

Wind roars in darkness.

Tragedy and farce – this world

exposed to cruel stars.



68.

This delivery

of wind and rain is a gift

already opened.



69.

Reflections hurry

through puddles in market square.

World is awareness.



70.

Unknowable sky

glitters above this hovel –

teeming with buddhas.



71.

The church on the hill

stands in darkness – a bell rings

suddenly, faintly.



72.

At home among tors,

away from the busy town –

cold wind, spacious mind.



73.

Dark morning. Somewhere,

the year turns on its axis –

coffee keeps me warm.



74.

Barefoot winter beach.

Remembering not to be

lost in memory.



75.

Morning refreshes

the garden with quiet rain.

Live simply this year.



76.

Composing haiku

while a barn owl calls the hunt –

just these empty words.



77.

Full moon behind clouds.

Awareness is all we have –

woodsmoke in cold air.



78.

Driving through the mist

these words about emptiness

appear and then fade.



79.

Goodbye permafrost.

Love this momentary world

where blind kings maraud.



80.

The fat moon hovers

serene above a stone pine.

Storm Ciara howls.



81.

Woken by thunder –

echoing cacophony

from a broken dream.



82.

Small autistic boy

watching trains by the river –

love breaks you apart.



83.

Those who look will see

primroses among gravestones –

time, relentless time.



84.

Surprise! A slow-worm

flicks and writhes as it travels

unforgiving realms.



85.

Still suburban night.

Streetlamps and mist. TVs paused –

a dream of a dream.



86.

The onrush of night

reveals what’s most important –

warmly lit windows.



87.

Let’s not overlook

simple moments of beauty

as they come and go.



88.

There’s a bird sculpture

rooted to the driveway gate,

desperate to take wing.



89.

Breathing the rain in.

Hearing it click on the roof –

time’s arrows falling.



90.

Petal-strewn pavement.

Blossom falls through an iron fence,

soon to be traceless.



91.

Spring petals brighten

the grey stone wall. How they grow

without permission.



92.

While the blackbird trills,

a woodpecker taps one note –

no less important.



93.

Rain on the skylight.

Luckily, I have nowhere

important to be.



94.

Rain on spring flowers.

The colour of everything

darkens and deepens.



95.

Skylight left open.

Rainwater meditation –

touch and fade, repeat.



96.

It’s long past midnight.

No sound except a light breeze

in the willow tree.



97.

What difference is there

between memories and dreams?

Morning after rain.



98.

The red flowerhead

fallen on the wet, black road

seems even brighter.



99.

Quiet neighbourhood

except for blackbirds singing

– early evening walk.



100.

The garden buddha

smiling enigmatically

in leaf-dappled shade.



101.

Early evening breeze.

Oak leaves rustle. Fractal roots

thread the old stone wall.



102.

The street feels different.

Memories drift in the breeze

where the willow stood.



103.

There it is again,

miles inland, unexpected

– the smell of the sea.



104.

Still no visitors.

The blossom has been and gone

– Devon in late spring.

